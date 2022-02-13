Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

LUMN stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

