Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 47,134 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 72.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,134 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 210.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.97 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.