Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

