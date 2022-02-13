Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,009,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,827,739. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $72,266,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 621,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. 1,011,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a PE ratio of -14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.