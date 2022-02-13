Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $482-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.60 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys stock traded down $19.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. 953,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

