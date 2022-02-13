Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 561.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

