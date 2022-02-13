RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Down 6% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $542,066.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars.

