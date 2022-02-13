Ratan Capital Management LP Has $14.40 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.