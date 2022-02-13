Ratan Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ratan Capital Management LP lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 76,311 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.82.

EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

