Ratan Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

