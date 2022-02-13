Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.33 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Raydium has a market cap of $301.57 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.50 or 0.06872671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99841815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,400,028 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

