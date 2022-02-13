Raymond James Lowers GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $41.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

