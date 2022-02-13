Raymond James Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to C$6.75

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ITRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.
NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
See Also
