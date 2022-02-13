Raymond James Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to C$6.75

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

