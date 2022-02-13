RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stake Boosted by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings makes up approximately 6.4% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 2.34% of RBC Bearings worth $126,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

