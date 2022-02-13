Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Up 241.4% in January

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.93 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

