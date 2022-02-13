Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.96) to GBX 7,525 ($101.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,894 ($79.70) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,196.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,973.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

