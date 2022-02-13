Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post sales of $291.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.23 million and the highest is $293.80 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $201.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,796,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $251.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

