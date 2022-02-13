Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $30.06

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.06, but opened at $31.28. Redfin shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 7,844 shares changing hands.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $119,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 72.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

