Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57), RTT News reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.720-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

