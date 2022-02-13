Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57), RTT News reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.720-$3.800 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $78.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.