Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.720-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,344. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

