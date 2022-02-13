Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 267,600 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 378.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

