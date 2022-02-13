Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Harrow Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 82,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HROW opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

