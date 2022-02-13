Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of JBSS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $937.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

