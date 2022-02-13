Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

