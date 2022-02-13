Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $144,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OSBC stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

