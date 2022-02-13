Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSE. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trinseo stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

