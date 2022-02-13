Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 135.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,207,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 694,112 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.