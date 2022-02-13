Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.05. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

TSE IFC opened at C$183.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.12. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$187.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

