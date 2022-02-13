Reviewing Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agilysys and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.93%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -12.98% 24.74% 11.07% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $137.18 million 7.06 -$21.00 million ($0.93) -42.13 Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A

Arbe Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agilysys.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

