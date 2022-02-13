Reviewing Artivion (AORT) & Its Competitors

Artivion (NYSE: AORT) is one of 202 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Artivion to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Artivion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 0 0 N/A Artivion Competitors 1060 4289 7771 214 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Artivion’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artivion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion’s peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artivion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $253.23 million -$16.68 million 590.20 Artivion Competitors $1.20 billion $90.36 million 0.23

Artivion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Artivion Competitors -694.12% -65.88% -17.23%

Summary

Artivion beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

