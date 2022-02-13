Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 313.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Revolve Group by 209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $59.22 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.