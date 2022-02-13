Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $73.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

RVLV traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. 1,594,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

