Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,865 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

