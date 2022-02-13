Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.92 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $381,998,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $14,548,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

