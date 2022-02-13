RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REI.UN. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$17.77 and a 52-week high of C$24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.39.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

