RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00105948 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.