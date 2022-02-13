Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $12.21 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

