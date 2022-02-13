Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLRM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $11,042,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,883,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,164,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $9.74 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.