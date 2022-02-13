Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $34,531,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

