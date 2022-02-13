Robert W. Baird Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,595.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,430.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,547.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,518.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

