ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000.

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

