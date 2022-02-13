Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 400 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

