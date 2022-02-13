Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $106,000 Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

