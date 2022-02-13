Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Evergy by 1,703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after buying an additional 651,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,206,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 103,912 shares of company stock worth $6,857,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

