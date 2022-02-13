Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $88,000 in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $65,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

