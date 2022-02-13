Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Hut 8 Mining had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 50.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.