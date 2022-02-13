Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

