Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target at UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 345 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 390.83.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

