Ronald G. Roth Purchases 2,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,260,000 after buying an additional 154,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

