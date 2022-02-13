Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.30.

Shares of FTT opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.32. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.71 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

